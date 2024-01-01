Menu
2002 Honda CR-V

277,408 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Used
277,408KM
VIN JHLRD77832C810131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 277,408 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS...

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Cargo Area Light
Front/rear floor mats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Rear ashtray
Lockable glove box
Front/rear cup holders
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Adjustable steering column
Front/rear map lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo floor tie-downs
Remote glass hatch/fuel door releases
Passenger side under seat storage tray
Low fuel indicator light
Front door pocket storage bins
Front storage box
Maintenance reminder
Removable folding picnic table
Rear cargo hook
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto up/down-inc: illuminated driver side switches
Air conditioning w/micron air filtration system & defrost syncronization
Folding centre table w/cup holders
Front/rear accessory pwr outlets

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety seat anchors
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
Driver & front passenger side airbags
3-point seat belts w/pretensioners in all seating positions

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
58 litre fuel tank
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve I4 i-VTEC engine
Front independent strut suspension

Exterior

Front/rear splash guards
Black door handles
Green tinted glass
Front/rear intermittent wipers
Chrome front grille surround
Black front/rear bumpers
Dual body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
Side/rear privacy glass

Seating

Reclining front cloth bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints

Additional Features

Variable-assist pwr rack-and-pinion steering
folding cushion
Dual side-impact door beams
60/40 split fold-and-tumble reclining rear seatback w/adjustable outboard headrests
Exterior spare tire carrier w/soft black tire cover
P205/70R15 all-season SBR tires
Rear independent double wishbone suspension
AM/FM/CD cassette stereo-inc: 6-speakers
5 15 x 6 alloy wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

