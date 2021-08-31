Menu
2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

259,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,850

+ tax & licensing
$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT EXTENDED *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 4x4

2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT EXTENDED *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 4x4

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

259,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8023192
  • Stock #: asis22094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER, 4x4, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! YOU SAFETY, YOU SAVE! ALL TRADE-IN VEHICLES OFFERED FOR SALE AS TRADED. VEHICLE DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN. Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

According to OMVIC we must state that this vehicle is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

