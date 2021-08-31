Menu
2003 Toyota Camry

176,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

LE

LE

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8056354
  • Stock #: B.097
  • VIN: JTDBE32K830180486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP AUTO SALE.Located at 61 Bridge St. E Kitchener, ON - $4499.00.+HST....This car is fully certified with NO extra fees attached! and warranty can be extended to suit your needs! Call Kasbar today and book your test drive before this one is gone! 519-7222430 * If You Want to see the Carfax Canada Vehicle History Reports Visit smpauto website *** www.smpauto.ca*...

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

