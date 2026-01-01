$2,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE 1.8L FWD~AS IS SPECIAL~
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE 1.8L FWD~AS IS SPECIAL~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$2,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
299,999KM
VIN 2T1BR32E63C702973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 4189
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 Toyota Corolla CE Manual 1.8L 4cyl~~AS IS SPECIAL~~~
The 2003 Toyota Corolla CE Manual is known for its outstanding reliability, low maintenance costs, and excellent fuel economy. Powered by Toyota's proven 1.8L DOHC 4-cylinder VVT-i engine paired with a smooth 5-speed manual transmission, it delivers a dependable and engaging driving experience that's perfect for daily commuting or as a first vehicle. Producing 130 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque, this front-wheel-drive sedan offers an excellent balance of performance and efficiency while maintaining Toyota's reputation for long-term durability.
Key Features:-
* Manual transmission
* Carfax Verified
* Front wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2950+hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2003 Toyota Corolla CE Manual is known for its outstanding reliability, low maintenance costs, and excellent fuel economy. Powered by Toyota's proven 1.8L DOHC 4-cylinder VVT-i engine paired with a smooth 5-speed manual transmission, it delivers a dependable and engaging driving experience that's perfect for daily commuting or as a first vehicle. Producing 130 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque, this front-wheel-drive sedan offers an excellent balance of performance and efficiency while maintaining Toyota's reputation for long-term durability.
Key Features:-
* Manual transmission
* Carfax Verified
* Front wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2950+hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2003 Toyota Corolla