2003 Toyota Highlander

128,257 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2003 Toyota Highlander

2003 Toyota Highlander

Limited~Certified~3 Year Warranty~No Accidents~

2003 Toyota Highlander

Limited~Certified~3 Year Warranty~No Accidents~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

128,257KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9732445
  • Stock #: 1359
  • VIN: JTEHF21A130155502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,257 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Toyota Highlander Limited 4WD Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**No Accidents**
* Automatic transmission
* Four-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks &mirrors
* Alloy wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$9950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

