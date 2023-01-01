$3,500+ tax & licensing
519-829-5628
2004 Chevrolet Avalanche
Z66
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10396113
- Stock #: 334096
- VIN: 3GNEC12T44G334096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 267,957 KM
Vehicle Description
V8, Auto, Cold Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Running Boards, Only 267,957 Kms, Has Some rust spots, Needs some work for safety. Selling AS IS. Asking $3,500 AS IS with out any safety and without any warranty. AS Traded. please do not ask what does need for safety as we did not check it for safety at all. No Financing.
