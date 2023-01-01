Menu
2004 Mazda MAZDA3

128,106 KM

Details Description

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2004 Mazda MAZDA3

2004 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2004 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

128,106KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9649843
  • Stock #: 1343
  • VIN: JM1BK143141145660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,106 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Mazda Mazda 3 GS Automatic
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Alloy Wheels
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise control
* Fog lamps
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$+hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
