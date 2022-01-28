$18,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2004 MERCEDES BENZ S-Class
2004 MERCEDES BENZ S-Class
S430 - Low Mileage
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$18,005
+ taxes & licensing
58,283KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8232120
- Stock #: NK4383A
- VIN: WDBNF83J34A400687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,283 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
New Arrival! This 2004 Mercedes Benz S-Class is for sale today.
This low mileage sedan has just 58,283 kms. It's metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.3L V8 24V MPFI SOHC engine.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 55
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Aluminum spare wheel rim
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Integrated Phone
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Remote 6-disc CD changer
Memorized Settings including HVAC
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Active suspension
Beverage cooler in console
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Tele Aid
Memorized Settings including rear view mirror
Remote CD changer in trunk/cargo area
Rear seat vanity mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Fuel Capacity: 88 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 436 L
Front Head Room: 956 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Overall Width: 1,857 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,503 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,521 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,509 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen projector beam headlights
Overall height: 1,454 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2