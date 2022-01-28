2004 MERCEDES BENZ S-Class

$18,005 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 2 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8232120

Stock #: NK4383A

VIN: WDBNF83J34A400687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,283 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Navigation System Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 55 Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Aluminum spare wheel rim Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Total Number of Speakers: 12 Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Integrated Phone Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Vehicle Emissions: ULEV Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Genuine wood door trim Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Remote 6-disc CD changer Memorized Settings including HVAC Memorized Settings including steering wheel Active suspension Beverage cooler in console Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Tele Aid Memorized Settings including rear view mirror Remote CD changer in trunk/cargo area Rear seat vanity mirrors Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 14.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 88 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 436 L Front Head Room: 956 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Overall Width: 1,857 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,503 mm Front Hip Room: 1,521 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,509 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights Overall height: 1,454 mm

