Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Nissan Murano

250,391 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2004 Nissan Murano

2004 Nissan Murano

SE~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Nissan Murano

SE~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 9208321
  2. 9208321
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

250,391KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9208321
  • Stock #: 1149
  • VIN: JN8AZ08W64W320126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 250,391 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Nissan Murano SE Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Climate control
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2004 Nissan Murano S...
 250,391 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Legacy 2...
 188,827 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Versa ~C...
 241,461 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory