2004 Subaru Impreza

261,413 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2004 Subaru Impreza

2004 Subaru Impreza

WRX ~AWD~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2004 Subaru Impreza

WRX ~AWD~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

261,413KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8228637
  • Stock #: 710
  • VIN: JF1GD29614G509619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 261,413 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Subaru Impreza WRX Manual : ~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~


* Manual transmission
* CARFAX VERIFIED
* Aux input/ Ipod input
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Keyless Entry
* Cruise Control
* Power Windows
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$8950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

