2004 Subaru Impreza

$8,950 + taxes & licensing 2 6 1 , 4 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8228637

8228637 Stock #: 710

710 VIN: JF1GD29614G509619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 261,413 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.