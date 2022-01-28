$8,950+ tax & licensing
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Subaru Impreza
2004 Subaru Impreza
WRX ~AWD~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~
261,413KM
Used
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 261,413 KM
Vehicle Description
* Manual transmission
* CARFAX VERIFIED
* Aux input/ Ipod input
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Keyless Entry
* Cruise Control
* Power Windows
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$8950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
