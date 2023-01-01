$3,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Toyota Avalon
XLS,PERFECT RUNNER,SOLD AS IS,YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9618424
- VIN: 4T1BF28B74U3G7499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 376,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Leather, Sunroof, Winter tires, we never check for safety due to high km's,Please don't ask what it need for Safety, good Running condition, Sold As Traded As Is,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
