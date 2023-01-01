Menu
2004 Toyota Avalon

376,000 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

XLS,PERFECT RUNNER,SOLD AS IS,YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

XLS,PERFECT RUNNER,SOLD AS IS,YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

376,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618424
  • VIN: 4T1BF28B74U3G7499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 376,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Leather, Sunroof, Winter tires, we never check for safety due to high km's,Please don't ask what it need for Safety, good Running condition, Sold As Traded As Is,

“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

