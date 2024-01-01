$1,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2004 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CE Manual
2004 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CE Manual
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
270,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BR32E84C801344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sold As Is
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
50 litre fuel tank
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Interior
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers
Safety
Child-protector rear door locks
door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
3-point rear shoulder belts
Anchor points for child restraint seat
Trim
Fabric-trimmed interior door panels
Powertrain
Warnings for low engine oil
Additional Features
low fuel
low washer fluid
Drivers coin-case compartment
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchors
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
1.8L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Colour-keyed bumpers & body-side mouldings
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2006 Toyota Matrix 2.4 159,980 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD 161,806 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE 175,070 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2004 Toyota Corolla