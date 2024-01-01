Menu
2004 Toyota Corolla

270,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE Manual

2004 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE Manual

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BR32E84C801344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Is

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
50 litre fuel tank
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers

Safety

Child-protector rear door locks
door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
3-point rear shoulder belts
Anchor points for child restraint seat

Trim

Fabric-trimmed interior door panels

Powertrain

Warnings for low engine oil

Additional Features

low fuel
low washer fluid
Drivers coin-case compartment
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchors
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
1.8L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Colour-keyed bumpers & body-side mouldings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2004 Toyota Corolla