1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2004 TOYOTA MATRIX XR, 187454 KM, MINT CONDITION, NO RUST, VERY CLEAN IN & OUT, THE CAR DRIVE LIKE NEW ALL POWER OPTIONS WORK, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, AC, ALLOY WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, CERTIFIED, 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDE ( FIRST STAR POWER TRAIN ) THAT COVER UP TO $ 1000 PER CLAIM , ASKING $ 4295 PLUS TAX......
PLEASE CALL 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 AND VERY WELCOME FOR TEST DRIVE...............................
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B 3E2
226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2