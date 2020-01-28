Menu
2004 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

$4,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,454KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599414
  • Stock #: 293
  • VIN: 2T1KR32EX4C795353
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2004 TOYOTA MATRIX XR, 187454 KM, MINT CONDITION, NO RUST, VERY CLEAN IN & OUT, THE CAR DRIVE LIKE NEW ALL POWER OPTIONS WORK, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, AC, ALLOY WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, CERTIFIED, 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDE ( FIRST STAR POWER TRAIN ) THAT COVER UP TO $ 1000 PER CLAIM , ASKING $ 4295 PLUS TAX......


PLEASE CALL 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 AND VERY WELCOME FOR TEST DRIVE...............................


RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B 3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel

