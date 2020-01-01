Menu
2004 Toyota Sienna

210,000 KM

Details

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

LE

Location

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

210,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 6258192
  • Stock #: asis21707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  Stock # asis21707
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY, YOU SAVE! ALL TRADE-IN VEHICLES OFFERED FOR SALE AS TRADED BUT NOT UNFIT. VEHICLE DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN. Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

According to OMVIC we must state that this vehicle is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

519-895-0886
