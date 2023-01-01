2005 Acura MDX

$6,950 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 2 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9452539

9452539 Stock #: 1258

1258 VIN: 2HNYD18625H000181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 187,270 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.