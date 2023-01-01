Menu
2005 Acura MDX

187,270 KM

Details Description

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2005 Acura MDX

2005 Acura MDX

Touring~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2005 Acura MDX

Touring~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

187,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9452539
  • Stock #: 1258
  • VIN: 2HNYD18625H000181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 187,270 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Acura RDX 4WD Touring Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Power seats
* Memory seats
* Leather interior
* Rear-Climate control
* Sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lamps
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$6950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

