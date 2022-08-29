Menu
2005 BMW 3 Series

102,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2005 BMW 3 Series

2005 BMW 3 Series

330XI

2005 BMW 3 Series

330XI

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9213907
  Stock #: PC1301
  VIN: WBAEW534X5PN37132

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # PC1301
  Mileage 102,000 KM

THIS CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH LOW K NO ACCIDENT POWERFULL AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

