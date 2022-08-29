2005 BMW 3 Series

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9213907

9213907 Stock #: PC1301

PC1301 VIN: WBAEW534X5PN37132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # PC1301

Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.