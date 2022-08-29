$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2005 BMW 3 Series
2005 BMW 3 Series
330XI
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
102,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9213907
- Stock #: PC1301
- VIN: WBAEW534X5PN37132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # PC1301
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH LOW K NO ACCIDENT POWERFULL AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9