2005 BMW X5

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2005 BMW X5

2005 BMW X5

X5

2005 BMW X5

X5

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7063343
  Stock #: PC1043
  VIN: 5UXFA13595LU48312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1043
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS BMW IS CLEAN NO RUST AND LOOKS GOOD AS IT DRIVES FIRLY LOW K AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME SEE IT AND TAKE IT FOR DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

