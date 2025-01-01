Menu
Former U.S. Vehicle. Cruise the Canadian roads in timeless style with this head-turning 2005 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe, available at Troys Toys. This iconic American sports car is finished in a vibrant red exterior, sure to make a statement wherever you go. Inside, youll find a comfortable beige interior, offering a classic and refined driving experience. With its powerful engine and automatic transmission, this Corvette is ready to deliver exhilarating performance while providing a smooth and enjoyable ride.

This beauty has only 72,787km on the odometer, meaning its ready to provide years of driving pleasure! As a rear-wheel-drive coupe, this Corvette is built for performance and designed to turn heads. The classic lines and sporty silhouette are a testament to its legendary status. Dont miss the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history – visit Troys Toys today to experience the thrill of this 2005 Chevrolet Corvette!

Here are five sizzling features:

Iconic Design: A timeless red exterior that turns heads wherever you go.
Performance Powerhouse: A thrilling driving experience with an automatic transmission.
Low Mileage: Only 72,787km, offering years of fun.
Sporty Coupe: A classic coupe body style for a true sports car feel.
Rear-Wheel Drive: Pure driving excitement.

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

72,787 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

12558395

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,787KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY24U055131615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # C1615
  • Mileage 72,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Former U.S. Vehicle. Cruise the Canadian roads in timeless style with this head-turning 2005 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe, available at Troy's Toys. This iconic American sports car is finished in a vibrant red exterior, sure to make a statement wherever you go. Inside, you'll find a comfortable beige interior, offering a classic and refined driving experience. With its powerful engine and automatic transmission, this Corvette is ready to deliver exhilarating performance while providing a smooth and enjoyable ride.

This beauty has only 72,787km on the odometer, meaning it's ready to provide years of driving pleasure! As a rear-wheel-drive coupe, this Corvette is built for performance and designed to turn heads. The classic lines and sporty silhouette are a testament to its legendary status. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history – visit Troy's Toys today to experience the thrill of this 2005 Chevrolet Corvette!

Here are five sizzling features:

  • Iconic Design: A timeless red exterior that turns heads wherever you go.
  • Performance Powerhouse: A thrilling driving experience with an automatic transmission.
  • Low Mileage: Only 72,787km, offering years of fun.
  • Sporty Coupe: A classic coupe body style for a true sports car feel.
  • Rear-Wheel Drive: Pure driving excitement.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Targa Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2005 Chevrolet Corvette