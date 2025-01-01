$29,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Cpe
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # C1615
- Mileage 72,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Former U.S. Vehicle. Cruise the Canadian roads in timeless style with this head-turning 2005 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe, available at Troy's Toys. This iconic American sports car is finished in a vibrant red exterior, sure to make a statement wherever you go. Inside, you'll find a comfortable beige interior, offering a classic and refined driving experience. With its powerful engine and automatic transmission, this Corvette is ready to deliver exhilarating performance while providing a smooth and enjoyable ride.
This beauty has only 72,787km on the odometer, meaning it's ready to provide years of driving pleasure! As a rear-wheel-drive coupe, this Corvette is built for performance and designed to turn heads. The classic lines and sporty silhouette are a testament to its legendary status. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history – visit Troy's Toys today to experience the thrill of this 2005 Chevrolet Corvette!
Here are five sizzling features:
- Iconic Design: A timeless red exterior that turns heads wherever you go.
- Performance Powerhouse: A thrilling driving experience with an automatic transmission.
- Low Mileage: Only 72,787km, offering years of fun.
- Sporty Coupe: A classic coupe body style for a true sports car feel.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Pure driving excitement.
Vehicle Features
