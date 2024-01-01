Menu
Account
Sign In
LT AS TRADED | LT | AUTO | POWER GROUP | AS TRADED | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE !! 4D Sport Utility 3.4L V6 SFI 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.

2005 Chevrolet Equinox

166,525 KM

Details Description Features

$2,150

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Chevrolet Equinox

AS TRADED | LT | AC | POWER GROUP |

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Equinox

AS TRADED | LT | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Contact Seller

$2,150

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,525KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNDL73F656114788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 63192BZ
  • Mileage 166,525 KM

Vehicle Description

LT AS TRADED | LT | AUTO | POWER GROUP | AS TRADED |

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE !!

4D Sport Utility 3.4L V6 SFI 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 37,710 KM $24,848 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior GT | AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior GT | AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 5,465 KM $40,652 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Rebel 5.7L | 4WD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel 5.7L | 4WD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 58,141 KM $48,806 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,150

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Equinox