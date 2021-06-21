$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
New Arrival! This 2005 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
This sedan has 96,018 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.2L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Privacy glass: Light
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Fuel Capacity: 61 L
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 436 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
Overall Width: 1,776 mm
Overall height: 1,461 mm
Overall Length: 4,783 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Curb weight: 1,483 kg
