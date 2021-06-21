2005 Chevrolet Malibu

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,018 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Interior Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Exterior Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Tires: Profile: 65 Type of tires: Touring AS Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Windows Privacy glass: Light Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Power remote trunk release Wheel Diameter: 15 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Vehicle Emissions: ULEV Speed-proportional electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Fuel Capacity: 61 L Rear Head Room: 955 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 436 L Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm Overall Width: 1,776 mm Overall height: 1,461 mm Overall Length: 4,783 mm Rear Leg Room: 978 mm Curb weight: 1,483 kg

