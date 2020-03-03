Menu
2005 Honda Accord

LX-G,5 SPEED,CRUISE CONTROL,CLEAN CAR FAX,AS IS,,,

2005 Honda Accord

LX-G,5 SPEED,CRUISE CONTROL,CLEAN CAR FAX,AS IS,,,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Sale Price

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 286,000KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4805952
  • VIN: 1HGCM55425A810839
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 5 SPEED, KEY LKESS, A/C, POWER GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL, LOCAL TRADE IN, SOLD AS IS, YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE, CLEAN CAR FAX, ONTARIO CAR, NO ACCIDENT, NONE SMOKER, NO LIGHTS IS ON THE DASH, DRIVES REALLY GOOD, WE NEVER CHECK FOR SAFETY SO WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS, PLEASE DON'T ASK, NEEDS SOME PAINT WORKON THE HOOD,,,DON'T MISS OUT,,,

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

