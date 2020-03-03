2005 Honda Accord

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1
519-208-0770
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
5 SPEED, KEY LKESS, A/C, POWER GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL, LOCAL TRADE IN, SOLD AS IS, YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE, CLEAN CAR FAX, ONTARIO CAR, NO ACCIDENT, NONE SMOKER, NO LIGHTS IS ON THE DASH, DRIVES REALLY GOOD, WE NEVER CHECK FOR SAFETY SO WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS, PLEASE DON'T ASK, NEEDS SOME PAINT WORKON THE HOOD,,,DON'T MISS OUT,,,
“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1