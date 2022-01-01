Menu
2005 Honda Civic

208,242 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

SE

SE

Location

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,242KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8071669
  • VIN: 2hges16355h030204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,242 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

2005Honda civic 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 208242 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

Key-less entry, power locks, steering, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim.

Selling for $ 3895 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please contact us at 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

