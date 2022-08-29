2005 Nissan X-Trail

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9027430

9027430 Stock #: B.392

B.392 VIN: JN8BT08V45W102880

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.