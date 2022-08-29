Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Nissan X-Trail

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

Contact Seller
2005 Nissan X-Trail

2005 Nissan X-Trail

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Nissan X-Trail

LE

Location

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9027430
  • Stock #: B.392
  • VIN: JN8BT08V45W102880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP Auto Sale | Located at 61 Bridge Street East, Kitchener, Ontario | $5,999.00 + HST. The car comes fully certified and e-tested with NO extra fees attached. The warranty can be extended to suit your needs. Please call Kasbar Tchabrazian today and book your test drive before the car is sold. If you want to see CarProof History Report, please visit SMP Auto’s website at www.smpauto.ca.

We work very hard to make you the best deal possible on the vehicle you always wanted. After all, we know how taking care of you today, determines your desire to do business with us in the future.

SMP Auto Contact Information: 
Address: 61 Bridge Street East, Kitchener, Ontario
Phone: (519) 722-2430

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SMP Auto Sales Inc

2009 Nissan Altima S...
 141,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Altima S
 179,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 323i
 199,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Email SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

Primary

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory