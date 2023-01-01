Menu
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2005 Saturn Ion

64,345 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

64,345KM
Used
VIN 1G8AW12F85Z180514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1118
  • Mileage 64,345 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Center console: front console with storage
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seat folding: split
Tire type: all season
Rear seat type: bucket
Front air conditioning zones: single
Wheel diameter: 16 inch
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

