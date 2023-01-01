$5,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Saturn Ion
3
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1118
- Mileage 64,345 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
