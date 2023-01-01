$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Saturn Ion
3
2005 Saturn Ion
3
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,345KM
Used
VIN 1G8AW12F85Z180514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1118
- Mileage 64,345 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Center console: front console with storage
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seat folding: split
Tire type: all season
Rear seat type: bucket
Front air conditioning zones: single
Wheel diameter: 16 inch
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
