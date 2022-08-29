Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla

64,000 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9119137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

