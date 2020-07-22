Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Echo

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Echo

2005 Toyota Echo

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Echo

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 5474324
  2. 5474324
  3. 5474324
  4. 5474324
  5. 5474324
  6. 5474324
  7. 5474324
  8. 5474324
  9. 5474324
  10. 5474324
  11. 5474324
  12. 5474324
  13. 5474324
  14. 5474324
  15. 5474324
  16. 5474324
  17. 5474324
  18. 5474324
  19. 5474324
  20. 5474324
Contact Seller

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5474324
  • Stock #: pc925
  • VIN: JTDBT123150392023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour TOUPE
  • Interior Colour Grey ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # pc925
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING FOR A SMALL RELIABLE ECONOMICAL WITH LOW K HERE WE HAVE ONE NO RUST AND DRIVES GREAT COME FOR TEST DRIVE PLS A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Front Wheel Drive
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Front & rear cup holders
Compact Spare Tire
Door Map Pockets
Cigarette lighter
Remote fuel lid release
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Front centre console w/storage areas
Carpeting & carpeted floor mats
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear seat heater ducts
Cloth reclining front low-back bucket seats
Cloth 60/40 split folding rear seat w/headrests
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters
Child protector rear door locks
Driver & front passenger air bags
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear window defroster w/timer
ashtray
Driver footrest
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Assist grips
45 litre fuel tank
Upper & lower glove box
Semi-fabric door trim
Interior trunk/cargo access
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Rear 3-point seat belts for all three seating positions
Dual foldable manual remote rearview mirrors
Front seat vertically adjustable headrests
Door ajar/front seat belt warnings
Low engine oil/washer fluid/fuel/coolant warnings
Passenger seat slide-out storage tray
14" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine w/variable valve timing
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, (4) speakers, digital clock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2012 Kia Rondo EX LU...
 123,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 187,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V EX
 101,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory