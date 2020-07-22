2005 Toyota Echo

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Convenience Front & rear cup holders Compact Spare Tire Door Map Pockets Cigarette lighter Remote fuel lid release Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Front centre console w/storage areas Carpeting & carpeted floor mats Reflector style halogen headlamps Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Seating Rear seat heater ducts Cloth reclining front low-back bucket seats Cloth 60/40 split folding rear seat w/headrests Safety Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Anchor points for child restraint seats Front 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters Child protector rear door locks Driver & front passenger air bags Suspension Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Rear window defroster w/timer ashtray Driver footrest Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors 3-spoke tilt steering wheel Assist grips 45 litre fuel tank Upper & lower glove box Semi-fabric door trim Interior trunk/cargo access Sun visors w/vanity mirrors Rear 3-point seat belts for all three seating positions Dual foldable manual remote rearview mirrors Front seat vertically adjustable headrests Door ajar/front seat belt warnings Low engine oil/washer fluid/fuel/coolant warnings Passenger seat slide-out storage tray 14" steel wheels w/full wheel covers 1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine w/variable valve timing AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, (4) speakers, digital clock

