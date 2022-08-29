2005 Toyota Matrix

$3,700 + taxes & licensing 2 9 9 , 9 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9028588

9028588 Stock #: 164010XZ

164010XZ VIN: 2T1KR32E15C550507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 299,979 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.