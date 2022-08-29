Menu
2005 Toyota Matrix

299,979 KM

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

299,979KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9028588
  • Stock #: 164010XZ
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E15C550507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,979 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo CD w/4 Speakers, Base Package w/No Options, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.


FWD 1.8L I4 DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive


AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

