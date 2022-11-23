Menu
2005 Toyota Matrix

120,000 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABC Auto Repairs

519-749-9905

2005 Toyota Matrix

2005 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn Auto

2005 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn Auto

Location

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

519-749-9905

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432249
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E95C876314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice 2005 Toyota Matrix being sold certified for $3,995.00 + HST + Licensing.

Price + HST + Licensing

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-749-9905

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABC Auto Repairs

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

