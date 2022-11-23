2005 Toyota Matrix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9432249

9432249 VIN: 2T1KR32E95C876314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Mechanical Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Temporary spare tire

