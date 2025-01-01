Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;>CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required to pass the safety inspection. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in AS IS condition. Vehicle is in running and driving condition, and was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.<br /><br />OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </pre>

2005 Toyota RAV4

335,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Toyota RAV4

4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12726396

2005 Toyota RAV4

4WD

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1751912105
  2. 1751912107
  3. 1751912107
  4. 1751912104
  5. 1751912106
  6. 1751912104
  7. 1751912105
  8. 1751912107
  9. 1751912107
  10. 1751912104
  11. 1751912104
  12. 1751912103
  13. 1751912103
  14. 1751912102
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
335,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 335,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required to pass the safety inspection. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition. Vehicle is in running and driving condition, and was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Roof Rack

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van 22,496 KM $41,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo 22,496 KM $41,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van Medium Roof 148
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van Medium Roof 148" WB Cargo 53,517 KM $45,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2005 Toyota RAV4