$1,999+ tax & licensing
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2005 Volkswagen Jetta
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
267,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9119140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 267,000 KM
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7