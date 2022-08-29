Menu
2005 Volkswagen Jetta

267,000 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

City

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9119140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2005 Volkswagen Jett...
 267,000 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Corolla CE
 64,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte EX
 173,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

