2005 Volvo XC90

$4,450 + taxes & licensing 3 0 4 , 0 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8177011

8177011 Stock #: 701

701 VIN: YV1CZ592951199565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 304,019 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.