Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Volvo XC90

304,019 KM

Details Description

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2005 Volvo XC90

2005 Volvo XC90

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Volvo XC90

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 8177011
  2. 8177011
  3. 8177011
  4. 8177011
  5. 8177011
  6. 8177011
  7. 8177011
  8. 8177011
Contact Seller

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

304,019KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8177011
  • Stock #: 701
  • VIN: YV1CZ592951199565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 304,019 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Volvo XC90 AWD SUV **LEATHER SEATS**7 PASSENGER**


- CARFAX Verified
* Automatic Transmission
* A/C
* Power Windows
* Power locks
* Keyless Entry
* Sunroof
* Leather Seats
* Alloy Wheels
* REAR ENTERTAINMENT
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4450 +hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2004 BMW 5 Series 530i
 343,470 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 164,000 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 164,841 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory