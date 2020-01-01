Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RH AUTO SALES & SERVICES

JUST ARRIVED DON'T MISS IT .................

WE HAVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2006 ACURA TL LOW KM 171981 KM AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IN VERY GREAT CONDITION NO RUST DRIVE VERY NICE & SMOOTH VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE .........

OPTIONS......

POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, AC, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CD AM FM, LEATHER, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF, AND MORE ....

3 MONTHS INCLUDE THE PRICE THAT COVER UP TO $ 1000 PER CLAIM FIRST STAR POWER TRAIN .

PLEASE VISIT US RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES AT OUR LOCATION

1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14 KITCHENER, N2B3E2.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US AT 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 AND WE WILL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU.

VISIT US AT RH AUTO SALES FOR TEST DRIVE...........

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

AM/FM Radio

CD Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.