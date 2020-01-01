Menu
2006 Acura TL

2006 Acura TL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

$4,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,981KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4449462
  • Stock #: 292
  • VIN: 19UUA66226A802676
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RH AUTO SALES & SERVICES
JUST ARRIVED DON'T MISS IT .................
WE HAVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2006 ACURA TL LOW KM 171981 KM AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IN VERY GREAT CONDITION NO RUST DRIVE VERY NICE & SMOOTH VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE .........
OPTIONS......
POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, AC, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CD AM FM, LEATHER, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF, AND MORE ....
3 MONTHS INCLUDE THE PRICE THAT COVER UP TO $ 1000 PER CLAIM FIRST STAR POWER TRAIN .
PLEASE VISIT US RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES AT OUR LOCATION
1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14 KITCHENER, N2B3E2.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US AT 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 AND WE WILL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU.
VISIT US AT RH AUTO SALES FOR TEST DRIVE...........
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

