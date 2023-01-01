Menu
2006 Buick Allure

222,000 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2006 Buick Allure

2006 Buick Allure

CXL

2006 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10386060
  • Stock #: PC1474
  • VIN: 2G4WJ582761312061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1474
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RELIABLE 3.8L BUICK THAT LOOKS AND DRIVE GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2010 Honda Odyssey SE
 354,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS
 47,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 176,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

