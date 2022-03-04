Menu
2006 Chevrolet Equinox

180,000 KM

Details Features

$3,299

+ tax & licensing
$3,299

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,299

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8468541
  VIN: 2CNDL13F766200531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

