2006 Dodge Charger

$3,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 1 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7529209

7529209 Stock #: DK4190B

DK4190B VIN: 2B3KA43G26H327334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,102 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension Suspension class: Touring Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Windows Privacy glass: Light Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Passenger vanity mirrors Auxilliary transmission cooler Carbon Fibre Center Console Trim Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 68 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 983 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,410 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 458 L Rear Head Room: 919 mm Curb weight: 1,723 kg Overall Length: 5,082 mm Overall Width: 1,892 mm Overall height: 1,478 mm Wheelbase: 3,048 mm Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm Front Hip Room: 1,427 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Manual child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.