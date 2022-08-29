Menu
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

276,000 KM

$1,200

+ tax & licensing
$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

276,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9204712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

