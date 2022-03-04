Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Econoline

204,000 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Econoline

2006 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Econoline

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1650814337
  2. 1650814337
  3. 1650814337
  4. 1650814337
  5. 1650814337
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8496694
  • VIN: 1FTRE14W36DB17876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2006 Honda Civic EX
 170,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Sienna CE
 252,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Econoline
204,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory