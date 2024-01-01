Menu
2006 GMC Sierra 2500

0 KM

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Reg Cab 133" WB 4WD SL

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Reg Cab 133" WB 4WD SL

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Used
VIN 1GTHK24U16E252289

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 252289
  • Mileage 0 KM

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Passenger Assist Handles
Cargo area lamp
Passlock theft-deterrent security system
Covered pwr point
head restraints
Colour-keyed cloth headliner

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr steering
(2) front tow hooks
Key-operated spare tire lock
Mechanical jack & wheel wrench
High-capacity air cleaner
Double-wall steel construction 8' pickup box w/extensive corrosion protection
Winch-type spare tire carrier (under rear frame)
128.8 litre fuel tank
HD leaf spring rear suspension
HD independent front suspension w/torsion bars

seat belts
Energy-absorbing steering column
Driver & front passenger airbags
Child safety seat top tether anchor
Side-guard door beams

Chrome rear step bumper w/step pad
Chrome grille surround
Solar-Ray tinted glass (all windows)
Intermittent windshield wiper system
Automatic dual composite halogen headlamps
Wheel opening flare mouldings

engine temp
Driver information centre-inc: transmission overheat
engine hour meter

security

Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades-inc: driver storage pocket

Oil pressure
low fuel
Gauges-inc: speedometer
voltmeter
odometer
fuel level
low coolant
oil level
oil change
passenger mirror
visor extenders
Lighting-inc: dome/reading w/20-second delay-off feature
front seat
Passenger airbag suppression switch on instrument panel
outboard seat positions
6.0L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE

