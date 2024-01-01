$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Reg Cab 133" WB 4WD SL
2006 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Reg Cab 133" WB 4WD SL
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTHK24U16E252289
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 252289
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Passenger Assist Handles
Cargo area lamp
Passlock theft-deterrent security system
Covered pwr point
head restraints
Colour-keyed cloth headliner
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr steering
(2) front tow hooks
Key-operated spare tire lock
Mechanical jack & wheel wrench
High-capacity air cleaner
Double-wall steel construction 8' pickup box w/extensive corrosion protection
Winch-type spare tire carrier (under rear frame)
128.8 litre fuel tank
HD leaf spring rear suspension
HD independent front suspension w/torsion bars
Safety
seat belts
Energy-absorbing steering column
Driver & front passenger airbags
Child safety seat top tether anchor
Side-guard door beams
Exterior
Chrome rear step bumper w/step pad
Chrome grille surround
Solar-Ray tinted glass (all windows)
Intermittent windshield wiper system
Automatic dual composite halogen headlamps
Wheel opening flare mouldings
Powertrain
engine temp
Driver information centre-inc: transmission overheat
engine hour meter
Security
security
Convenience
Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades-inc: driver storage pocket
Additional Features
Oil pressure
low fuel
Gauges-inc: speedometer
voltmeter
odometer
fuel level
low coolant
oil level
oil change
passenger mirror
visor extenders
Lighting-inc: dome/reading w/20-second delay-off feature
front seat
Passenger airbag suppression switch on instrument panel
outboard seat positions
6.0L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2014 Kia Sorento LX 145,221 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Sonata GL 157,218 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 163,448 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2006 GMC Sierra 2500