2006 Honda Accord

213,296 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord

~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2006 Honda Accord

~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

213,296KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8790746
  Stock #: 950
  VIN: 1HGCM56346A804242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 213,296 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Honda Accord Automatic: ***Certified**3 Years Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Power Windows & Locks
* Keyless Entry
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Power Seats
* Alloy Wheels
* AM/FM
* Cruise Control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$6450+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-XXXX

647-542-7562

