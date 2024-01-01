$8,299+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L Auto
2006 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L Auto
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
149,657KM
Used
VIN JHLRD78996C803021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
(6) SPEAKERS
Interior
Cargo Area Light
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Dual visor vanity mirrors
ECU immobilizer
Remote fuel filler door release
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Lockable illuminated glove box
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Outside temp gauge
Front/rear 12V pwr outlets
Maintenance reminder
Removable folding picnic table
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured body-side mouldings
Heat rejecting green tinted glass
Body-coloured bumpers
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Chrome grille surround
Rear splash guards
Front/rear intermittent wipers
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
Front occupant knee bolster
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Side impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Rear child safety seat tethor anchors (LATCH)
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
58 litre fuel tank
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
P215/65R16 all-season tires
Independent strut front suspension
Trailer hitch pre-wire
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Exterior spare tire cover w/hard body-coloured tire cover
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension
Powertrain
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter
Seating
60/40 split fold rear seat w/slide/recline/tumble features
Leather heated front bucket seats
Power Options
Pwr windows w/illuminated driver side switches
Comfort
Air conditioning w/micron air filtration system & defrost synchronization
Front/rear door pocket storage bins
Additional Features
16 ALLOY WHEELS
grade logic control
Illuminated ignition lock
Sunglass storage
Folding centre table w/(2) beverage holders
Cargo floor tie downs
Cargo area hook
Cargo area storage well
Driver & front passenger dual stage dual threshold frontal airbags
emergency locking retractors
privacy glass & sunshade
3-point seat belts at all seating positions w/pretensioners
front height adjust
AM/FM stereo w/cassette/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: anti-theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2006 Honda CR-V