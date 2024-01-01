2006 Honda CR-V

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1708118438167_5702446481962511 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2006 Honda CR-V

149,657 KM

Details Description Features

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L Auto

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
Sale

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,657KM
Used
VIN JHLRD78996C803021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS

Interior

Cargo Area Light
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Dual visor vanity mirrors
ECU immobilizer
Remote fuel filler door release
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Lockable illuminated glove box
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Outside temp gauge
Front/rear 12V pwr outlets
Maintenance reminder
Removable folding picnic table

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured body-side mouldings
Heat rejecting green tinted glass
Body-coloured bumpers
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Chrome grille surround
Rear splash guards
Front/rear intermittent wipers
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
Front occupant knee bolster
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Side impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Rear child safety seat tethor anchors (LATCH)

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
58 litre fuel tank
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
P215/65R16 all-season tires
Independent strut front suspension
Trailer hitch pre-wire
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Exterior spare tire cover w/hard body-coloured tire cover
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension

Powertrain

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter

Seating

60/40 split fold rear seat w/slide/recline/tumble features
Leather heated front bucket seats

Power Options

Pwr windows w/illuminated driver side switches

Comfort

Air conditioning w/micron air filtration system & defrost synchronization
Front/rear door pocket storage bins

Additional Features

16 ALLOY WHEELS
grade logic control
Illuminated ignition lock
Sunglass storage
Folding centre table w/(2) beverage holders
Cargo floor tie downs
Cargo area hook
Cargo area storage well
Driver & front passenger dual stage dual threshold frontal airbags
emergency locking retractors
privacy glass & sunshade
3-point seat belts at all seating positions w/pretensioners
front height adjust
AM/FM stereo w/cassette/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: anti-theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL 150,063 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline *Ltd Avail* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline *Ltd Avail* 131,245 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav 134,338 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2006 Honda CR-V