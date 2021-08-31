+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 1408 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 2006 Honda ridgeline 6-cylinder, automatic, 358666 KM, drive smooth, all power working, no light on dashboard Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , remote starter, A/C, Cd player, leather seats, heated seats, power seat, sunroof, and more......... This car selling AS IS NO SAFTEY Selling for $ 4200 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2