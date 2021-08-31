Menu
2006 Honda Ridgeline

358,666 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

EX-L

EX-L

Location

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

358,666KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8050351
  • VIN: 2HJYK16586H005887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 358,666 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 1408 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 2006 Honda ridgeline 6-cylinder, automatic, 358666 KM, drive smooth, all power working, no light on dashboard Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , remote starter, A/C, Cd player, leather seats, heated seats, power seat, sunroof, and more......... This car selling AS IS NO SAFTEY Selling for $ 4200 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

