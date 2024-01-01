Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;>YOU SAFETY - YOU SAVE! RUNNING AND DRIVING CONDITION. <br /><br />This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for a safety. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in AS IS condition. <br /><br />OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</pre>

2006 Hummer H3

282,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Hummer H3

4WD *SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hummer H3

4WD *SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1709414345
  2. 1709414348
  3. 1709414349
  4. 1709414348
  5. 1709414348
  6. 1709414348
  7. 1709414350
  8. 1709414348
  9. 1709414349
  10. 1709414348
  11. 1709414350
  12. 1709414348
  13. 1709414348
  14. 1709414348
  15. 1709414347
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
282,000KM
Used
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # asis22905
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY - YOU SAVE! RUNNING AND DRIVING CONDITION.

This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for a safety. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 55,612 KM $36,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo 55,612 KM $36,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 45,529 KM $39,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2006 Hummer H3