$3,990+ tax & licensing
2006 Hummer H3
4WD *SUNROOF*
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,990
+ taxes & licensing
282,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # asis22905
- Mileage 282,000 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU SAFETY - YOU SAVE! RUNNING AND DRIVING CONDITION.
This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for a safety. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition.
OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Email Quality Car Sales
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
2006 Hummer H3