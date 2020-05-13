2006 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.