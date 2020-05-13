2006 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
$3,395

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Location

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

  • 155,814KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5011179
  • Stock #: 304
  • VIN: jm1bk12fx61424377
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

LOW LOW LOW KM ........................

1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14

KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

2006 MAZDA 3, AUTOMATIC, DRIVE AMAZING, VERY CLEAN IN & OUT, NO RUST, AC WORKS VERY COOL, GAS SAVER, CD PLAYER, CERTIFIED, 3 MONTHES OR 3000KM WARRANTY  FIRST STAR POWER TRAIN THAT COVER UP $1000 PER CLAIM PLEASE CALL US FOR TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

