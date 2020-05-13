2006 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LOW LOW LOW KM ........................
226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041
2006 MAZDA 3, AUTOMATIC, DRIVE AMAZING, VERY CLEAN IN & OUT, NO RUST, AC WORKS VERY COOL, GAS SAVER, CD PLAYER, CERTIFIED, 3 MONTHES OR 3000KM WARRANTY FIRST STAR POWER TRAIN THAT COVER UP $1000 PER CLAIM PLEASE CALL US FOR TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT
