2006 MINI Cooper

142,495 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

S w/Rallye Pkg / LTHR / H. SEATS / PANOROOF

S w/Rallye Pkg / LTHR / H. SEATS / PANOROOF

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10409184
  • Stock #: A3452
  • VIN: WMWRE33576TL23452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Interior Colour Black + red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 142,495 KM

Vehicle Description

 The 2006 MINI Cooper 2dr Cpe S with the Rallye Package offers a delightful combination of sporty performance and unique styling, making it an engaging choice for those who value a fun driving experience. With heated seats, leatherette upholstery, and a panoramic roof, it also delivers comfort and a touch of luxury, enhancing its overall appeal.

 

 

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

 

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
