Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan Altima

235,000 KM

Details Features

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan Altima

2006 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1680466948
  2. 1680466948
  3. 1680466948
  4. 1680466948
  5. 1680466948
  6. 1680466948
  7. 1680466948
  8. 1680466948
  9. 1680466948
  10. 1680466948
  11. 1680466948
  12. 1680466948
  13. 1680466948
  14. 1680466948
  15. 1680466948
  16. 1680466948
  17. 1680466948
  18. 1680466948
  19. 1680466948
  20. 1680466948
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
235,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794641
  • VIN: 1N4AL11D66C161940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2006 Nissan Altima 2...
 235,000 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac CTS
235,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Outback ...
 140,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory