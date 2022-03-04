$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-722-2430
2006 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
SMP Auto Sales Inc
61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8471109
- Stock #: B.351
- VIN: 2T1BR32EX6C672901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SMP AUTO SALE.Located at 61 Bridge St. E Kitchener, ON - 6999.00 plus HST...It comes fully certified and etested with NO extra fees attached!....and warranty can be extended to suit your needs! Call Kasbar today and book your test drive before this one is gone!* If You Want to see the carproof History Reports Visit smpauto website *** www.smpauto.ca*******We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future.
Vehicle Features
