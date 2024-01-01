$2,499+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Matrix
5dr Wgn Manual
2006 Toyota Matrix
5dr Wgn Manual
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,348KM
VIN 2T1KR32E46C619885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 619885
- Mileage 183,348 KM
Vehicle Description
sold as is, some rust spots found on the rockers.
Manual transmission...
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Flip-up rear hatch glass
Interior
Tachometer
Tonneau Cover
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Cargo area lamp
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fabric door trim w/map pockets
Accessory pwr outlets
Visor vanity mirrors
Access to trunk through rear seat
Assist grips
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console w/armrest
Drivers seatback pocket
60/40 split fold-down rear cloth seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Optitron electronic gauges
Remote fuel-filler door release
Metallic dash accents
Chrome interior trim
Coat hooks
Cargo area tie down rings/side & underneath storage area compartments
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
Independent rear torsion beam suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars/gas-filled shock absorbers/coil springs
Safety
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
All-position 3-point lap/shoulder belts
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
Convenience
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer
Additional Features
dual trip odometers
temp/fuel /exterior temp gauges
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
