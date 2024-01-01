Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>sold as is, some rust spots found on the rockers. </p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727973264373_8158053216809187 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Manual transmission...</p> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2006 Toyota Matrix

183,348 KM

Details Description Features

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn Manual

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
Sale

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,348KM
VIN 2T1KR32E46C619885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 619885
  • Mileage 183,348 KM

Vehicle Description

sold as is, some rust spots found on the rockers.

Manual transmission...

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Flip-up rear hatch glass

Interior

Tachometer
Tonneau Cover
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Cargo area lamp
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fabric door trim w/map pockets
Accessory pwr outlets
Visor vanity mirrors
Access to trunk through rear seat
Assist grips
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console w/armrest
Drivers seatback pocket
60/40 split fold-down rear cloth seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Optitron electronic gauges
Remote fuel-filler door release
Metallic dash accents
Chrome interior trim
Coat hooks
Cargo area tie down rings/side & underneath storage area compartments

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
Independent rear torsion beam suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars/gas-filled shock absorbers/coil springs

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
All-position 3-point lap/shoulder belts
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment

Convenience

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer

Additional Features

dual trip odometers
temp/fuel /exterior temp gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2006 Toyota Matrix 5dr Wgn Manual for sale in Kitchener, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix 5dr Wgn Manual 183,348 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S 218,000 KM $4,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-1 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-1 208,116 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Matrix