Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Cold A/C, Only 374,971 Kms, Runs and drives Good, May Require Some Safety Work. Selling AS IS, You Safety, You Save. Asking $3,000 AS IS.</p><p>E MUST ADD THIS DISCLAIMER ON ANY VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p>We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2006 Toyota RAV4

374,971 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota RAV4

BASE, 4 Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12645186

2006 Toyota RAV4

BASE, 4 Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12645186
  2. 12645186
  3. 12645186
  4. 12645186
  5. 12645186
  6. 12645186
  7. 12645186
  8. 12645186
  9. 12645186
  10. 12645186
  11. 12645186
  12. 12645186
  13. 12645186
  14. 12645186
  15. 12645186
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
374,971KM
Fair Condition
VIN JTMBD33V666003111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 374,971 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Cold A/C, Only 374,971 Kms, Runs and drives Good, May Require Some Safety Work. Selling AS IS, You Safety, You Save. Asking $3,000 AS IS.

E MUST ADD THIS DISCLAIMER ON ANY VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents 120,437 KM $9,399 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT 72,768 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA 132,341 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2006 Toyota RAV4