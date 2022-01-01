2006 Toyota Sienna

$4,005 + taxes & licensing 3 2 7 , 8 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8117098

8117098 Stock #: UK1881A

UK1881A VIN: 5TDZA29C76S534311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1881A

Mileage 327,868 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Bucket front seats Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Rear air conditioning with separate controls Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Rear heat ducts with separate controls Overall height: 1,750 mm Wheelbase: 3,030 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km 3rd Row Head Room: 968 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,316 mm Front Leg Room: 1,091 mm Overall Length: 5,105 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,005 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,220 L Fuel Capacity: 79 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,580 kg Overall Width: 1,965 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,620 mm Front Hip Room: 1,483 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,715 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 890 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,551 mm Manual child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.