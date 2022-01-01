$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
New Arrival! This 2006 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.
This van has 327,868 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Overall height: 1,750 mm
Wheelbase: 3,030 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 968 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,316 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,091 mm
Overall Length: 5,105 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,005 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,220 L
Fuel Capacity: 79 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,580 kg
Overall Width: 1,965 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,620 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,483 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,715 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 890 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,551 mm
Manual child safety locks
